Former transport minister Wee Ka Siong says Malaysia should also adopt technology which is already in use elsewhere.

PETALING JAYA: Former transport minister Wee Ka Siong has called on the police to adopt a multi-lane approach to roadblocks to help ease traffic congestion.

Wee said roadblocks mounted on a single lane cause traffic bottlenecks.

Police generally look for three things at a roadblock – a driver’s licence, road tax validity and intoxicated drivers, he said.

Wee said equipping the authorities with the right technology would allow for a smoother operation.

He said Putrajaya should look at how Singapore manages traffic at its border.

“Their technology is capable of detecting any outstanding summons associated with your vehicle.

“This is made possible through their advanced number plate identification system and RFID technology, which enable seamless and efficient checks,” Wee told FMT.

Meanwhile, transport consultant Rosli Khan said the most strategic place to set up a roadblock would be just before a toll booth.

He said the area leading up to toll booths was an “ideal space” for checks to be conducted without impeding traffic flow.

“Additionally, this location prevents motorists from making sudden U-turns to evade the police, as it is a controlled area where such manoeuvres are not possible.”