The deputy IGP says he will wait for a full investigation to be carried out first.

MUAR: Police have not received any reports regarding media practitioners, including two female reporters, who were allegedly harassed by a minister’s bodyguard while covering the by-election here on Tuesday.

Deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that so far only a statement had been issued by the media and he himself had yet to receive a full report from the police on the matter.

“Give us time and wait for the full investigation to be carried out first,” he told reporters after inspecting the voting process at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Pei Chai here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Sept 5 incident took place during two ceramahs for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, in Taman Anggerik and Taman Dahlia.

It was also reported that several of the minister’s bodyguards tried to obstruct media personnel from carrying out their duties, including touching a female reporter’s hand while she was recording the press conference with her smartphone.