Menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says with the gazettement, all logging approvals given for the area have been cancelled.

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has agreed to gazette a portion of the Berkelah Forest Reserve in Maran as the Lubuk Yu State Park Forest.

This will cover an area of 14,679ha, according to menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“In addition, a 1.5km buffer zone will also be established around the state park.

“Through this gazettement, logging approvals given for the area are hereby cancelled,” Wan Rosdy said in a statement today.

“The Lubuk Yu State Park Forest has also been declared a water catchment forest. It has been placed under the management of the Pahang State Parks Corporation.”

He said the establishment of the Lubuk Yu State Park Forest brought the total area of state park forests in Pahang to 55,249ha.

This is the fourth such park forest in Pahang.

The other parks gazetted were in Cameron Highlands in 2019 (2,270ha), Rompin in 2000 (31,797ha), and Tasik Chini in Pekan last year (6,502ha).

The decision to establish the Lubuk Yu State Park Forest was made during the state executive council’s meeting last Wednesday.

All these parks have the status of permanent forest reserves that serve to protect flora and fauna. They also serve as a unique ecotourism destination.