PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar says the coalition put up a good fight against PH.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan has won the Pulai parliamentary seat after Suhaizan Kaiat beat Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar.

According to official results, PH’s Suhaizan won the seat with a 18,641-vote majority over Zulkifli.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Samsudin Fauzi bagged 528 votes.

“We have tried our best,” said Zulkifli.

“Even though we lost, we managed to put up a (good) fight.”

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Simpang Jeram assemblyman.

In a statement, the Election Commission said voter turnout for the Pulai by-election was 47.33%.

