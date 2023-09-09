Unofficial results put the two Pakatan Harapan candidates well ahead of their rivals, says former Umno Youth chief.

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan is on course to retain the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat in Johor according to unofficial early results.

Suhaizan Kaiat of PH is ahead with a majority of more than 12,600 votes over his closest rival Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional, according to former Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a Facebook posting.

In Simpang Jeram, Nazri Abdul Rahman (PH) was ahead by 3,300 votes against Dr Mazri Yahya of PN, Asyraf said.

The PH victory in Pulai ensures that the federal unity coalition will retain its two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Latest unofficial results at 8.21pm

Pulai:

Suhaizan Kaiat (PH) 11,599

Zulkifli Jaafar (PN): 7,299

Samsudin Fauzi (Ind): 129

Majority: 4,300

Simpang Jeram:

Nazri Abdul Rahman (PH): 12,036

Dr Mazri Yahya (PN): 9,324

S Jeganathan (Ind): 270

Majority: 2,712

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.