JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan has retained the Simpang Jeram state seat.

According to official results, PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman won the seat with a 3,514-vote majority over Perikatan Nasional’s Dr Mazri Yahya.

Independent candidate S Jeganathan secured 311 votes.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Pulai MP.

PH won 56.54% of the votes at today’s Simpang Jeram state by-election, an increase from the 40.94% which Salahuddin recorded during last year’s Johor state elections.

Bakri Amanah deputy chief, Nazri is an engineer by training.

Meanwhile, PH’s Suhaizan Kaiat is ahead in the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election with a majority of more than 13,160 votes over his closest rival, PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar.

The Election Commission said 42% of voters had cast their ballots in Pulai and 56% in Simpang Jeram as at 4pm.

In a statement, the Election Commission said voter turnout for the Simpang Jeram by-election was 60.85%%.

