State police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said further investigations will be conducted if a report is lodged.

PETALING JAYA: Johor police have recorded a statement by a witness to the alleged harassment of two journalists by a minister’s bodyguards last Tuesday, state police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said.

He said an internal investigation has been conducted and the witness statement recorded, Bernama reported.

“If (anyone) wants to lodge a police report, you can do so, we will continue investigating if there’s a need to do so,” he told reporters when asked about developments regarding the incident.

Yesterday, the Johor Media Club said in a statement that two women journalists suffered harassment at the hands of a minister’s bodyguards while covering a by-election campaign event at Taman Anggerik and Taman Dahlia on Tuesday.

Kamarul, who spoke to reporters after inspecting a by-election counting centre in Johor Bahru, said 140 police reports regarding minor election offences had been lodged.

He said voting had been conducted smoothly at all polling centres for both the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.