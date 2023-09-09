Transport minister says the report will include analysis of the data in the cockpit voice recorder.

PETALING JAYA: The preliminary crash report of the Beechcraft Premier 1 aircraft that crashed in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, will be released next Friday, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said.

According to Loke, the report would cover the analysis of the 30-minute data from the “memory puck” in the plane’s cockpit voice recorder, Sinar Harian reported.

“We will issue a preliminary report on Sept 15,” he said after attending the Wanita DAP congress in Klang.

Loke was previously quoted as saying that the Air Accident Investigation Bureau team had sought help from the original equipment manufacturer that produced the cockpit voice recorder.

The business jet crashed off the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, Bandar Elmina, on Aug 17, killing 10, including Pahang executive councillor and Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun and two road users.

The aircraft was flying from Langkawi to Subang airport and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm but crashed two minutes later.