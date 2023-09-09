The Umno vice-president said the victories proved PN’s attempts to scare Malays in the lead-up to the elections were ineffective.

PULAI : Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin said Johor voters sent a clear message by rejecting Perikatan Nasional and the racial sentiments it played up during its campaign ahead of today’s Pulai by-election.

“They (Johor voters) are not influenced by the sentiments raised by PN. I believe what we have done in Johor shows the spirit of the unity government,” he told reporters at Pakatan Harapan’s result viewing centre today in the wake of their victory.

PN’s attempts at scaring Malay voters was not effective, he said.

“People in Johor have chosen the unity government as they prefer a government made up of all races and one which can bring progress to the state.

PH retained the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat in Johor after the by-elections.

In Pulai, PH’s Suhaizan Kaiat won the seat with a 18,641-vote majority over PN’s Zulkifli Jaafar while PH’s Nazri Abdul Rahman won in Simpang Jeram with a 3,514-vote majority over PN’s Dr Mazri Yahya.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said he was nervous about going into the by-elections after PN secured gains at the six state assembly elections last month.

“In Selangor, which we have held for over three terms, suddenly PN managed to win 22 seats. It made us worried about how to handle the by-elections in Johor,” he said.

He thanked Umno for playing a big role in helping Amanah retain the Pulai seat.

“Johor Umno gave their all, and seeing that is what made me gain confidence day by day. This is a big win for us as we managed to push the extremist wave aside, and Umno helped us tremendously in this effort,” he said.

He also promised that Amanah will reciprocate and help Barisan Nasional retain the Pelangai seat at next month’s by-election.