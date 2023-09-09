Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says these coaches are necessary as there has been an increase in cases of sexual harassment on trains.

KLANG: The trial run for designated ladies-only coaches for the Kajang MRT Line will begin by the end of this month, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

He said if the initiative went well, the ministry would extend this to train services on other lines.

“The introduction of women-only coaches is necessary as we are seeing an increase in cases of sexual harassment on trains.

“During rush hours, women have to ride on overcrowded trains and sometimes there is physical contact,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Wanita DAP national congress here today.

Loke said each coach can accommodate more than 100 female commuters at one time.

Previously, the media reported that the transport ministry would introduce ladies-only coaches on the Kajang MRT Line to provide a comfortable and more secure environment for female commuters.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s Komuter had previously introduced pink coaches for the benefit of its female commuters, who make up 60% of the total ridership.