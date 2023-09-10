A car coming from the opposite direction is believed to have lost control and collided with the victims.

KUANTAN: Three motorcyclists were killed after they were hit by a car in Jalan Besar Felda Jengka 17, Maran, Pahang, yesterday.

Maran district police chief Norzamri Abd Rahman said all victims who were riding on separate motorcycles died at the scene in the 6.15pm incident.

The victims were identified as Fadhil Syah Sulaiman, 19, and Firdaus Zainal Abidin, 20, both from Felda Lepar Utara, as well as Ridhwan Mahayadin, 35, of Felda Jengka 17.

“The victims who were workers at the Felda Lepar Utara plantation were believed to be riding their motorcycles in a convoy on their way home from Temerloh, near here,” he said in a statement.

He said a car coming from the opposite direction was believed to have lost control and collided with the victims.

Norzamri said the 51-year-old driver from Bandar Jengka was rushed to Hospital Jengka for chest pain.

He added that the bodies were also sent to the same hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“Further investigations would be conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving,” Norzamri said.