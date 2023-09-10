Deputy prime minister says Azalina Othman Said will propose the names of panel members and the government will decide on their tasks.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet will finalise the list of members for the royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into the memoir of former attorney-general Tommy Thomas before it is submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his consent, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said will submit the names to the Cabinet, he said after attending the DAP convention today.

Zahid said the previous Cabinet had agreed to establish an RCI to investigate Thomas’s book, “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”, following an investigation by a special task force last year.

“Hence, the details from that task force may serve as a foundation for the new members of the yet-to-be-appointed RCI.”

However, Zahid did not specify when the list of RCI members would be submitted for the Agong’s consent.

In January, the Cabinet agreed to the proposal to establish an RCI to investigate Thomas’s allegations in his book, with the aim of seeking the truth and presenting recommendations to the government to reform the nation’s legal institutions.

The former attorney-general’s book was published in January 2021, sparking controversy. The task force was appointed by the Cabinet on Dec 22, 2021 to conduct a preliminary investigation into the revelations contained in the book.

On Oct 21 last year, the government declassified the report of the special task force, which recommended that Thomas be investigated for possible various offences.

Meanwhile, Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, when giving Zahid a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in the Yayasan Akalbudi case last week, stated that the decision was made considering the RCI would investigate the allegation of the existence of selective prosecution, as mentioned in Thomas’s book.