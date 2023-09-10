DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng says the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has the popular vote based on the outcome of recent polls.

PETALING JAYA: The people have demonstrated their support for the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the recent state elections and the significant majorities achieved in the two by-elections in Johor, says DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng.

In his speech at the opening of the DAP convention in Putrajaya today, Lim said the unity government has maintained its two-thirds majority in parliament and shattered Perikatan Nasional’s confidence of winning the Simpang Jeram state seat.

“We (DAP) won 46 out of the 47 state seats contested (in the recent state polls) and contributed to a significant victory in Johor yesterday with over 90% support from the non-Malay community.

“PN, as experts in spreading misinformation, will twist their defeat as a victory by pointing out an increase in votes but it once referred to the state elections as a referendum on the prime minister’s leadership.

“Despite the increase in votes, PH-BN won the popular vote with 49.5% compared with PN’s 49.3%. This is a significant fact that cannot be ignored,” he said, adding that the people have rejected PN.

“We will not be swayed by the dirty political games played by the opposing party, which stirs up racial sentiments and extremism.

Lim said the DAP must expose the politics of slander, division, hatred, fearmongering, and threats that only serve to divide the people with no benefit to anyone.

“Don’t trust political wolves disguised as principled statesmen or young people who support old and spiteful politics solely out of a desire for revenge,” he said.

“The people wouldn’t want to regress like states that are so poorly administered that they lack even clean water.

By comparison, he said, the unity government was managing the economy and keeping inflation at the 2% level, based on the statistics for July.

He added that the government’s national industry master plan, or NIMP, which was announced recently would attract investments worth RM95 billion and double the median salary by 2030.