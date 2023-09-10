It also issues 450 summonses for various traffic offences during the six-hour early morning operation.

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang road transport department (JPJ) impounded 45 motorcycles during ”Ops Khas Motorsikal” carried out at the Butterworth Outer Ring Road early this morning.

JPJ senior enforcement director Lokman Jamaan said 450 summonses were issued for various traffic offences during the six-hour operation that began at 1am.

“The operation conducted along BORR followed many complaints from the public on illegal street racing by Mat Rempit.

“Our investigations found that most of them were reckless when riding their motorcycles, which had been heavily modified.

“Based on our inspection, we found that these youths, aged 15 to 30, were willing to spend between RM1,000 and RM5,000 to modify their motorbikes,” he told reporters here today.

Lokman said the operation was not meant to punish motorcyclists, but to ensure compliance with the law.

It was also to ensure safety on the roads, especially among motorcyclists.