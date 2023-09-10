The transport minister says the presence of Rospiagos Taha is essential to assist in the investigations.

PETALING JAYA: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook has defended the presence of road transport department (JPJ) director-general Rospiagos Taha as part of a special task force set up to investigate allegations of misconduct related to the registration of classic number plates.

He said Rospiagos had only been appointed as JPJ chief on June 19 and had no involvement in the issue being investigated, which dates back to 2016.

He said the task force would need the full involvement of the JPJ as the department has the information and access to the alleged misconduct being investigated.

“If there is no involvement of JPJ, how can we access the information?” he said at a press conference after the 2023 DAP convention today, Bernama reported.

Loke was commenting on the actions of some parties in disputing the involvement of the JPJ chief and the department in the task force to investigate allegations of misconduct.

The task force comprises members of the integrity unit of the transport ministry.

Loke had highlighted the matter at a post-Cabinet meeting, following the disclosure of documents, known as the JPJandora Papers, by Telegram Edisi Siasat.

The online portal claimed classic registration numbers had been revived and sold for hundreds of thousands of ringgit, with the activity said to be orchestrated by JPJ officials.

It included a document providing details on the total numbers listed, going back to 2007. Most of the numbers were for Selangor, Perak and Johor.