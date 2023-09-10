Cops have detained 2 men to help in investigations.

KUALA LUMPUR: A man found dead today in a lorry at a car park in Danau Kota, Setapak, is believed to have been murdered.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Ashari Abu Samah said the 59-year-old man was found by his younger sister at 2am.

He was declared dead by the medical officers from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He said the victim had injuries on the ears, swellings on the head and cheeks, wounds on the eyes, bruises on the shoulder and traces of blood from inside the mouth.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested two local men, aged 36 and 37, at the scene to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said police were still conducting further investigations.