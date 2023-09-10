Simpang Jeram assemblyman Nazri Abdul Rahman says he intends to draw up programmes to ensure youths understand the importance of voting.

PETALING JAYA: Nazri Abdul Rahman, who was elected as the new Simpang Jeram state assemblyman yesterday, is perturbed by the low number of youths who voted in the by-election.

He said he had decided to approach the youths in his constituency to raise awareness among them about the importance of voting.

He said this would be one of his initial priorities, Bernama reported.

Nazri won in Simpang Jeram with a majority of 3,514 votes after defeating Dr Mazri Yahya of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate S Jeganathan.

This morning, Nazri went on a walkabout session around Jalan Sakeh and Batu 3 Bakri in Muar to thank voters for their support.

Nazri hoped to draw up various programmes for young people, including sports and recreational events, once he had been sworn in.

“I’ll discuss with the state government to implement suitable programmes, especially for 18-year-old first-time voters.

“It is important that the younger generation understands the importance of voting and selecting leaders who can work for them.”