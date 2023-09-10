Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin paid tribute to the late Salahuddin Ayub, saying voters embraced his multiracial, inclusive, moderate brand of politics.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan are celebrating its success in yesterday’s by-elections, with some members of the coalition pointing to the victories as proof that there are limits to the effectiveness of Perikatan Nasional’s racial tactics.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman, who won in Pulai and Simpang Jeram, respectively, and thank the voters who had come out to support them.

“The result is a positive development for the unity government, ensuring that the people’s development and economic agenda can continue to be successful.”

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri MP and Investment, trade and industry minister deputy minister Liew Chin Tong called it a joint win for PH and its unity government ally Barisan Nasional.

“This is also a victory for ‘Johor Nation’ and moderate politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin called the results a “win for middle Malaysia,” as it was achieved in spite of PN’s attempts to politicise race to gain support in their campaign, which was backed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Despite the toxic politics spewed by PN and Tun Mahathir, voters have made a decisive decision.“

He also paid tribute to his late PH colleague Salahuddin Ayub, who’s passing in July triggered the two by-elections.

“The voters embraced the spirit of the late Salahuddin Ayub’s multiracial, inclusive, moderate politics,” Sim told FMT.

“Tonight, Muhyddin Yassin, Tun M and Hadi Awang all failed. They should repent.”

Also on X, Sim posted a photo of him and Salahuddin captioned: “He smiled.”

DAP’s Charles Santiago agreed that PN’s use of race had been proven ineffective in Johor, despite many crediting it with the coalition’s strong performances in last year’s general election (GE15) and the recent state polls.

“The need for stability struck a chord with all races. Mahathir’s hate mongering ticked off enough people – including the Malays,” he said, citing recent conversations he had had with Simpang Jeram locals.