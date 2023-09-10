The women’s wing of Kelantan PKR also said the dim lighting in the audience area ‘can lead to the possibility of unwanted things happening’.

PETALING JAYA: The women’s wing of Kelantan PKR has called out the state government over a concert in Kota Bharu last night at which men and women were reportedly seated together in the audience.

Nor Azmiza Mamat, the local head of the women’s wing, also questioned the dim lighting in the audience area which “can lead to the possibility of unwanted things happening”.

She said the state government had previously given assurances that the show would abide by the entertainment control enactment. However photographs of the event showed men and women sitting together – violating the rules.

Nor Azmiza also challenged the comments of Kelantan deputy menteri besar Fadzli Hassan who had said that the concert organisers would need to comply with local guidelines by separating concertgoers and ensuring performers performed songs which “do not invite controversy.”

“Clearly this statement is in contradiction with what happened during the concert regarding the segregation of the audience,” Nor Azmiza said.

She called for an explanation from the state government regarding enforcement of concert rules.

The concert was part of the long-running Jom Hebah outdoor carnival, which had been held in Tunjong, Kota Bharu, over three days. Last night’s event featured performances by local artistes.