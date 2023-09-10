PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari says the rally is part of PN’s #SelamatkanMalaysia campaign targeting issues the government has failed to handle.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) will lead a Malaysia Day protest against deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal in his corruption case.

“Zahid’s DNAA has opened our eyes and added to the frustration people have over our judicial system because his graft charges were carefully examined by important groups such as Bersih and the Bar Council.

“Based on this, we are compelled to take action and represent youth or NGO leaders who want to save Malaysia from falling into the hands of those who commit corruption to stay in power,” PN’s Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said at a press conference at EDC Hotel here.

He said the rally would be held in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur at 2pm on Sept 16.

On Sept 4, Zahid was given a DNAA over 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

Fadhli, the Pasir Mas MP, said the rally is part of PN’s #SelamatkanMalaysia campaign targeting the issues the government has failed to handle, including Zahid’s trial.

Fadhli, who is also PAS Youth chief, added that the outcome of Zahid’s case had also tarnished the country’s image as the progress was widely reported by international news portals, such as Reuters and Al Jazeera.

He urged youth and NGO leaders who believed in integrity and corruption-free governance to attend the demonstration.

“We urge the participants to wear white and bring their Jalur Gemilang as a sign of love for the country that we wish to save,” he said, adding that PN would apply to the police for the permit very soon.

Fadhli also asked members of rival parties – such as DAP, Muda, Umno or PKR Youth – which espouse a strong anti-corruption stance, to attend the rally.

“As PKR Youth has called for an emergency motion in Parliament to debate the DNAA, we welcome them to join us in the rally,” he said.