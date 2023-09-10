Yayasan Bank Rakyat is looking for someone to help Adam Aizad Mazlan cope with his schoolwork as he has been missing classes frequently.

KUALA KRAI: Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) has come forward to foot the tuition fees of Form Two student Adam Aizad Mazlan who has taken on the responsibility of caring for both of his sick parents.

YBR general manager Syaiful Rizal Abdul Ghani said the foundation was now looking for a school or tuition centre in Kuala Krai to assist the student keep up with his studies.

“We are prepared to cover any expenses to ensure Adam does not fall behind in his studies. We are concerned as he frequently misses school to take care of his parents.

“He has been missing lessons for three to four days in a week.”

Syaiful said YBR decided to offer the assistance because Adam is a promising student and a good son.

Earlier, the media reported that Adam had been caring for his mother, Rahayu Daud, 49, who has stage five kidney disease for over a year, and his father, Mazlan Latif, 59, who suffered a stroke in August last year.

Syaiful handed over RM5,000 to Rahayu at their home in Kampung Batu Jong here today.

“This contribution is for Rahayu and her husband to cope with expenses for follow-up medical examinations, dialysis and medications as they do not have any source of income.

“She has also lost her vision in her left eye and is unable to work, relying entirely on public assistance and contributions,” he added.