Muar MP reportedly makes good on recent threats to drop out of the ruling coalition.

PETALING JAYA: Muar MP and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has dropped out of the unity government following his public dissatisfaction with the outcome of deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent corruption trial, a source within the party said.

A Muda division leader, who requested anonymity, told FMT that the party would not negotiate any further and would exit the ruling coalition.

Syed Saddiq is expected to make an official announcement later today, with Parliament due to reconvene tomorrow in a special sitting to debate a mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.