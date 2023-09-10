The investment and trade minister said incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles would be a good proposal for inclusion in the budget.

KUALA LUMPUR: Incentives to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles (EV) would be worthy of inclusion in the 2023 federal budget, Investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said yesterday.

He said Indonesia is the only member of Asean that has introduced subsidies for the purchase of electric motorcycles.

He said incentives to promote the purchase of EVs in Malaysia would be a good proposal for the budget.

Tengku Zafrul added that the ministry would continue to support the growth of EV charging infrastructure for motorcycles and that the government has committed to install 10,000 EV chargers by 2030.

The minister also called for more local companies to venture into the two-wheel EV industry, adding that the government will also continue to support and facilitate initiatives that contribute to the shared goal of a cleaner, greener and more prosperous Malaysia.