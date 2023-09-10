Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is accompanied by Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir at the DAP event today.

PUTRAJAYA: Umno made its first-ever appearance at a DAP convention today, with the two former archenemies being part of the unity government.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Putrajaya Marriott Hotel this morning, together with party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir.

They were welcomed by DAP leaders, including party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, and warmly applauded by party members.

Also present were leaders from DAP’s partners in Pakatan Harapan (PH), namely Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli and PKR vice-president Amirudin Shari.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Loke were guests at the Umno general assembly last June, with the Pakatan Harapan leader attending an event at the Umno headquarters for the first time in 25 years.

In announcing today’s party convention last Monday, DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim said leaders from all parties in the unity government were invited to attend the event.

He added that today’s meeting would focus on the party’s internal issues as well as matters involving the unity government, including its policies.