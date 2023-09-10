Terengganu police chief Mazli Mazlan says it was a routine police operation against errant motorcyclists held at the same place as the gathering.

PETALING JAYA: Police have denied claims that their operation against motorcycles had “sabotaged” the RXZ Members 5.0 annual gathering held at the same time in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

Terengganu police chief Mazli Mazlan said this was a routine operation against errant motorcyclists to ensure the safety of the public and there were no political elements, as claimed by some parties.

Bernama said netizens had been expressing dissatisfaction on social media after a few participants of RXZ Members 5.0 gathering were arrested by police and the road transport department (JPJ) and had their motorcycles impounded.

Some of the posts attributed the authority’s actions to orders from “’higher up” since the event was held in an opposition state.

Mazli said the “Op Khas Motosikal” was conducted on Friday and yesterday.

This came after police received complaints from the public against the actions of a few motorcyclists, who not only rode recklessly but also disturbed public order, he added.

Mazli said after receiving these complaints, police conducted monitoring and found that there were violations of the law among RXZ Members 5.0 participants, “who rode recklessly to the point of endangering other road users, including on highways and state roads”.

Mazli said police always supported any programme or activity that has a positive impact as long as it does not violate existing laws.

“There is no issue with the organisers as they had applied for a permit from the police. It’s just a few motorcyclists who took advantage of the programme and misbehaved,” he said.

Mazli said 185 motorcycles were impounded and 292 summonses were issued during the two-day operation, conducted in Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus.

“During the two-day operation, 73 accident cases were also reported, with four of them being fatal accidents involving RXZ Members 5.0 participants,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, Terengganu JPJ director Zulkarnain Yasin said 134 offences were recorded during the operation. Of the 40,000 participants in the RXZ Members 5.0 gathering, only 1.34% were arrested for breaking the law.

“Whatever action taken was to protect the safety of other road users and the public,” he said.

In an earlier report, Bernama said 45 motorcycles were impounded and 450 summonses issued in a similar operation lasting six hours from 1am today in Butterworth.