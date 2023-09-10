Seven others were injured in the 4.20am accident.

NIBONG TEBAL: A woman was killed while seven others were injured in an accident involving six vehicles at Km164.8 of the North-South Expressway near the Bukit Minyak-Sungai Bakap interchange early today.

A Penang fire and rescue department spokesman said they received an emergency call at 4.30am and firefighters from the Nibong Tebal station were sent to the scene.

Two lorry trailers, one of which was ferrying planks, had overturned and blocked the highway. Four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Firefighters helped extricate those trapped in the vehicles.

A woman in her 60s died at the scene while the injured were sent to hospital.

The driver of the trailer carrying planks was among those injured.

The driver of the other trailer lorry escaped unhurt.