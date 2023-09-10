The BN chairman and Umno president says he hopes ‘there won’t be all sorts of interpretations’ at the enthusiastic welcome from DAP members.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who said he was surprised by the enthusiastic welcome he received at the DAP convention in Putrajaya today, has expressed hopes “there won’t be all sorts of interpretations”.

Zahid, who is deputy prime minister, broke tradition by becoming the first Umno president to attend a DAP convention, after more than 60 years as bitter adversaries.

Umno and DAP are now partners in the unity government formed by a coalition of Pakatan Harapan, BN and East Malaysian parties.

Speaking in his constituency of Bagan Datuk, Zahid said his presence at the DAP convention was an act of reciprocation in good manners, using the Malay expression “orang berbudi, kita berbahasa”, Bernama reported.

Zahid said DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook had attended the Umno general assembly earlier this year, and in response he had merely accepted DAP’s invitation to their convention.

“The ‘authentic’ loud applause just now surprised me. I hope there won’t be all sorts of interpretations,” he told reporters.

Other present were BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir and Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Zahid, who was granted a conditional discharge on 47 corruption charges in the Yayasan Akalbudi case, said anyone disputing the decision should wait for the Attorney-General’s Chambers response after it had studied new evidence related to the case.

Asked about plans by Perikatan Nasional to hold a protest gathering in Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Day, Zahid said: “Demonstrations can be held every day but what is the effect?”

Attorney-General Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh, said last week that the department would take a decision on the case after completing a more thorough and comprehensive investigation.