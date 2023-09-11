PETALING JAYA: The government has increased the expenditure ceiling for the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by RM15 billion, bringing the total allocation to RM415 billion.

In tabling the 12MP mid-term review (MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat today, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the increase was necessary to enhance management quality and reallocate subsidies for their basic needs.

“The 12MP will be realigned with the Madani economic policy, which aims to empower and accelerate the country’s economy for a 10-year period,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

“As such, the government is committed to spend at least RM90 billion annually from 2023 to 2025.”

Anwar, who is also finance minister, then elaborated on the 17 strategic measures in the MTR, collectively termed “Big Bold measures”, which have been outlined to stimulate the country’s economic development for a period of 10 years.

MORE TO COME

