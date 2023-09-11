Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he hopes social elements which he champions would be incorporated into the superstar’s films.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received a visit from Indian film star Rajinikanth at his office in Putrajaya today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar described Rajinikanth as “a name that is no stranger on the global stage of Asian and international art”.

“I appreciate the respect he has shown for my struggles, especially those concerning the rakyat’s hardships and suffering,” said Anwar.

Anwar said among the topics they discussed included social elements which he champions. He said he hoped they could be incorporated into Rajinikanth’s films in the future.

Rajinikanth, also popularly known as ‘The Boss’ and ‘Superstar’ by his fans, has starred in more than 150 films in an acting career which has spanned five decades.

In 2018, the South Indian superstar had paid a courtesy call on then prime minister Najib Razak. The two had also met in 2017 during Najib’s official visit to India in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.