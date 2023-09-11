RSN Rayer says Fauzi Yusoff had painted him as being racist, arrogant and irresponsible in carrying out his duties as an MP.

GEORGE TOWN: The MP for Jelutong, RSN Rayer of DAP, has filed a defamation suit against Penang PAS chief Fauzi Yusoff for comments made about him at a ceramah in June.

In his statement of claim, Rayer said Fauzi had lied at the ceramah in Balik Pulau and had depicted him (Rayer) as being racist, arrogant and irresponsible in carrying out his duties as an MP.

He alleged Fauzi had claimed that Rayer had told victims of a fire in Jelutong that he did not mind losing Malay and Indian votes.

Rayer said Fauzi claimed that the victims had scolded Rayer and his aides for visiting them only after a team from PAS had done so.

Rayer said he had met the fire victims in the morning that day, while the group from PAS visited them at around 3pm.

He is seeking damages and an apology from Fauzi on Facebook and YouTube.

According to Rayer’s lawyer K Simon Murali, sessions judge Johari Hassan set Nov 6 for case management, during which Fauzi is to file a defence.

FMT has contacted Fauzi for comment.