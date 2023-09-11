The PH leader in the state assembly, Chen Kah Eng, says this is in line with Muda’s decision to withdraw support for the unity federal coalition.

PETALING JAYA: Assembly member Amira Aisya Abd Aziz of Muda is no longer part of the Pakatan Harapan bloc in the Johor state assembly, according to the PH leader in house.

Chen Kah Eng said the decision was in line with Muda withdrawing its support for the federal unity government coalition yesterday.

PH is part of the federal unity government in alliance with Barisan Nasional and East Malaysian parties. In Johor, PH is an ally of the Barisan Nasional state government and provides support on confidence and supply matters.

Amira, who is deputy president of Muda, is the state assembly member for Puteri Wangsa.

Chen said she was automatically no longer a part of the PH bloc because Muda had chosen to leave the unity government bloc in the Dewan Rakyat “and has adopted an unfriendly stance towards us”.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced the party’s exit from the unity government bloc yesterday after publicly expressing dissatisfaction with the abrupt halt of deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial.

Chen, who is Johor DAP secretary, also noted that Muda had fielded candidates against PH and Barisan Nasional at the recent state assembly elections in six states.

“Most dishearteningly, the Muda president (Syed Saddiq) called DAP a ‘lapdog’ even though PH has helped the party many times in the past,” he said.