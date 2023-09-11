Both parties cite a conflict of interests as Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is the deputy prime minister, while the Attorney-General’s Chambers comes under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Office.

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Muda have demanded deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s resignation.

The two parties said he must be out of the government so that he can be charged and brought to trial again over the Yayasan Akalbudi case, and clear his name in court.

Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi claimed that there was a conflict of interest in his recent conditional discharge, since the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) is under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Zahid must be charged again. We see a conflict of interest since he is the deputy prime minister and the AGC is under the PMO. To ensure transparency, he must resign,” Amir told reporters outside the AG’s office here.

Earlier, Muda and PSM submitted a memorandum to the AGC, demanding it provide a full explanation of its decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in Zahid’s case on Sept 4.

Zahid was facing 47 charges involving corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering. He had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

In response to criticism over the discharge and claims of interference, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was not involved in the matter.

He added that former AG Idrus Harun had made the decision and insisted on going ahead with it prior to his last day as the AG on Sept 5.

Meanwhile, Amir said the government must give a timeline for its efforts to separate the AGC and public prosecutor’s office.

They gave the AGC until Sept 16 to implement the demands, failing which they will go to the streets to protest.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Perikatan Nasional said they will stage a protest on Malaysia Day (Sept 16) at Sogo in Kuala Lumpur over the Zahid DNAA issue.