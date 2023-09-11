PETALING JAYA: No foul play or criminal elements were uncovered during a preliminary police investigation into the sudden death of a woman and her teenage children in an apartment last Thursday.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told Bernama that the police have found new leads in the case, including a note containing a list of creditors.

“The post-mortem process has been completed, but the cause of death has yet to be ascertained,” he said. Police are still waiting for the results of the toxicology test.

Hussein said immediate family members of the victims will be among those who will be called to make their statements.

The bodies of a 42-year-old woman and her two children, aged 14 and 15, were found in an apartment in Kampung Baru Ampang last Thursday.

An envelope containing a will and cash was also found at the scene. The forensic pathology team found that the door and windows of the apartment were tightly sealed using adhesive tape.

SEEKING HELP

If you or your loved ones need help, Befrienders Kuala Lumpur can be reached around the clock at 03-76272929. Contact details of other Befrienders centres can be found here. (https://www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia)