Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin says it won’t be a problem for the unity government even when a two-thirds majority is needed.

SHAH ALAM: The unity government will not be affected after losing its two-thirds majority in Parliament following Muda’s withdrawal of support, says Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin.

Khaled said not all legislation or motions require the support of two-thirds of the Dewan Rakyat’s members as most can be passed with only a simple majority.

Amendments to the Federal Constitution, however, can only be approved by a two-thirds majority.

Khaled said even if the circumstances do require a two-thirds majority, it would not be a problem for the unity government to achieve this.

“We believe every amendment is aimed at improving the country,” said Khaled, who is higher education minister. “I believe that if politics is not toxic and the intentions are good, all parties will support it (amendments) and we can attain a two-thirds majority.”

The ruling unity government coalition had held a two-thirds majority in the Dewan Rakyat until the death of Pulai MP Salahuddin Ayub, who was domestic trade and cost of living minister, in July.

The government regained its majority on Sunday after the Pakatan Harapan candidate won a by-election in Pulai. However, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced he was withdrawing support for the unity government.

Muda’s exit from the government bloc left the ruling coalition with 147 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, one seat short of a two-thirds majority.

Syed Saddiq will be seated among the opposition bloc in the Dewan Rakyat from tomorrow, the Speaker, Johari Abdul, announced earlier today.