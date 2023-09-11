Experts say the community communications unit has become redundant and ineffective at conveying Putrajaya’s messages to the people.

PETALING JAYA: The government should either abolish the department for community communications (J-Kom) or at the very least overhaul its operations, say media and political experts.

J-Kom is supposed to be the communications arm of the government, tasked with conveying Putrajaya’s messages to the people and sits within the prime minister’s department.

However, the unit has been mired in controversy since its inception in 2021, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) threatening to vote against the budget in which it was first proposed.

Ahmad Faisal Fiah of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) said there seemed to be some overlap with the communications and digital ministry.

“If J-Kom duplicates tasks or functions already handled by the ministry, it becomes redundant and serves no purpose.

“When it comes to sharing information with the public, there may not be noticeable distinctions between them,” he told FMT.

Recently, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged the government could have done a better job communicating with the public in the lead-up to last month’s state elections.

Faisal said the government should fully utilise the communications and digital ministry to distribute information to the public, communicate government initiatives and articulate official policies.

“The objective of J-Kom is evidently to support the government, but concurrently, we do have the communications and digital ministry to communicate the government’s initiatives to the public,” he said.

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir said the government should revamp J-Kom. He claimed the unit’s failure to communicate policies and counter opposition statements led in part to Perikatan Nasional (PN)’s recent state poll gains.

“Communication plays a vital role in embracing narratives and influencing public opinions. Shaping the public’s perception is paramount, especially in the run-up to elections,” he said.

“To enhance their reach, it’s essential the unit fully harnesses social media, such as Twitter, TikTok and Facebook,” Jeniri added.

Asrul Hadi Abdullah Sani of the Bower Group Asia, on the other hand, said a lack of a comprehensive communication strategy was not the main reason for PH’s performance in the recent state polls.

“However, better communication will definitely help voters understand the government’s policies addressing key issues such as the cost of living and unemployment,” he said.

Asrul said a clear distinction must also be made between explaining government policies and political censorship.