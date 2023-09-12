The resignation was done to uphold the principle of conflict of interest.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Bar president Karen Cheah has resigned as a member of the Asian International Arbitration Centre advisory board.

Cheah said the resignation followed “the unanimous support of the Bar Council in upholding the principle of conflict of interest”.

These conflicts of interest could arise when carrying out the duties of the Bar, she said in a statement.

The decision to step down as a board member was also made to safeguard the independence of the Bar, she said.

She said she tendered her resignation yesterday, which took immediate effect.

Cheah was appointed to the AIAC board on Aug 23.

She said the Bar remained steadfast in protecting the interests of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) community and ecosystem.

The potential capabilities of ADR in impacting Malaysia cannot be understated, she said.

“To that effect, we look forward to promoting ADR domestically and internationally,” she said.