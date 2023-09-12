Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says more people will have their statements taken soon.

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) plan to hold a protest on Sept 16.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said reports had been lodged over a TikTok video, in which the public was urged to gather at the Sogo shopping mall in the capital on Malaysia Day.

“So far, five police reports have been lodged about the TikTok video. The police have taken statements from two people to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Allaudeen added that four more people would have their statements taken soon.

The matter would be investigated for intentionally causing public fear or alarm under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and using network facilities to transmit communication deemed to be offensive or could cause annoyance to another person under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier today, it was reported that PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, his Bersatu counterpart Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham had been summoned by police to give their statements over the rally.

Fadhli had previously announced that there would be a rally on Malaysia Day as part of PN’s #SelamatkanMalaysia campaign, which would address issues the government had purportedly failed to handle, including deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent corruption trial.