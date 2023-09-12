The Dang Wangi police chief says the group ignored instructions to remain at Tugu Negara to hand over their memorandum.

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched a probe into a demonstration held by a group of farmers from Perak who marched to Parliament to submit a memorandum on food security to the government.

Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the group of 20 people marched to the Parliament building from Tugu Negara to submit the memorandum, ignoring instructions from the police.

He said policemen on duty had told the group to remain at Tugu Negara and the participants had agreed to hand over the memorandum to a government representative at the national monument.

“However, the ones handing over the memorandum did not abide by the police’s instructions and continued to march to Parliament.

“Following the incident, Dang Wangi police’s criminal investigation department has opened an investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from performing his duty,” he said in a statement.

Noor Dellhan said police had identified the individuals involved and would be calling them up soon to give their statements.

Earlier today, the farmers marched to Parliament to submit a memorandum urging the government to address the “deeply alarming” food security situation as part of its 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review.

Supported by Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and Lawan Lapar, a movement which aims to ensure food security in Malaysia, the farmers submitted a memorandum highlighting the country’s reliance on imports to meet its domestic food demands.

The memorandum noted that food imports had jumped 75-fold since 1990, and that data from the agriculture and food security ministry showed that Malaysia’s rice stocks would only last six months should international supply chains break down.

The memorandum was accepted by representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the agriculture and food security ministry, and Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who is also the Muar MP.