The former prime minister was questioned over remarks made in the run-up to last week’s by-election.

PETALING JAYA: Police this morning took Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement in a probe into the former prime minister’s speech allegedly touching on race, religion and royalty, or 3R issues, in the run-up to the Aug 9 by-election in Johor.

It is understood that the police had met with Muhyiddin, who is the Perikatan Nasional chairman, at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) in Kuala Lumpur.

A few days ago, deputy inspector-general of police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said there were two investigation papers opened against Muhyiddin, following statements he made on “fatwas” and the Malays losing power.

Last week, Muhyiddin was reported to have said it was “haram” to vote for Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

He has since clarified that the term “hukum haram”, which he used in a speech while on the campaign trail, was a figure of speech. He said he had not intended for it to be interpreted literally.

He also said that some quarters had deliberately taken his speech out of context to confuse the public.

Muhyiddin was also reported to have issued a statement claiming that the Malays had lost power, and that the current government did not seem to understand the problems faced by the Malays.

