KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should disclose a list of government projects valued at RM10 million or more that have not attained a progress rate of at least 30%, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) said this would ensure that government projects were progressing well and public funds were used efficiently.

“By having this list, we (government) can identify projects that need special attention and (can make sure) that actions (are taken) to make sure that they are completed,” said Lim while debating the mid-term review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

The DAP MP also called on Putrajaya to take disciplinary action, impose fines, or take other suitable legal action against government agencies and officers who were responsible for stalled projects under the 12MP.

This is to ensure that accountability and transparency are prioritised when administering government projects, he said.

Lim said this would serve as a warning to those responsible for executing these projects to “take their duties seriously”.

“Furthermore, implementing these measures will safeguard both national and public interests, ensuring the efficient utilisation of government funds,” he added.

Yesterday, Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat that Putrajaya would scrap government projects that were approved several years ago but had yet to commence.

Such projects include those that were given the green light under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

He explained that the cancellations were to make way for more urgent projects for the people.