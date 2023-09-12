The former second finance minister pours cold water on the opposition leader’s claim the previous government managed the economy better than the present one.

PETALING JAYA: Former second finance minister Johari Ghani has told Perikatan Nasional MPs not to cherry-pick economic figures to paint a rosy picture of the previous administration.

“When we debate as MPs, we must be responsible,” Johari (BN-Titiwangsa) said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“When we talk about the economy, we need to look at the figures in totality, not pick and choose,” he said in response to opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin’s earlier remarks on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review.

Hamzah (PN-Larut) had said the average annual GDP growth rate of 5.9% between 2021 and 2022 showed the economy was on the right track under the Perikatan Nasional-led government.

He also claimed the PN-led government’s economic framework had laid the foundation for the country’s economic success. This included the 8.7% economic growth recorded in 2022.

“But that figure is based on a low base effect,” Johari said, adding that Malaysia’s 2021 economic growth (3.1%) could not make up for the decline (5.5%) it experienced the year before, unlike in Singapore and Indonesia.

He said Singapore and Indonesia’s economies, which shrunk by 4.1% and 2.1% in 2020, grew by 7.6% and 3.7%, respectively, the following year.

He also said unemployment rose in 2021 to 4.6% (730,000 people). In 2022, unemployment stood at 3.4% (581,000).

He also said the country’s debt rose to RM1.5 trillion, while the stock market saw a period of decline.

This was why economic figures had to be looked at holistically, Johari said.