Opposition leader says the 5.9% GDP growth for 2021 proves PN’s critics wrong.

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin says the average annual GDP growth rate of 5.9% between 2021 and 2022 showed the economy was on the right track under Perikatan Nasional.

“The facts show what was said (about PN), that things were worst in the past, are untrue,” Hamzah (PN-Larut) told the Dewan Rakyat.

Yesterday, while tabling the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia recorded an average annual GDP growth rate of 5.9% between 2021 and 2022.

“This shows the country’s economy was on the right track under the previous (PN-led) administration.”

Hamzah said the average household income in 2022 was RM8,479 compared with RM7,901 in 2019.

He said Malaysia recorded 8.7% in economic growth last year, the highest in the last 22 years.

According to him, the percentage was also the highest in Southeast Asia for 2022, with Vietnam achieving 8.02%, the Philippines 7.6%, Indonesia 5.01%, Singapore 3.8%, and Thailand 3.4%.

“The data, obtained when PN was in power, show that no party can deny PN’s capability in administering the country and managing the economy,” he said.

‘Second finance minister needed’

On a separate matter, opposition MPs reiterated their call for the appointment of a second finance minister to assist the prime minister, who also holds the finance minister’s post, in handling the national economy.

Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya) said the appointment was necessary given the current economic situation, as Malaysia was recording slow growth in both its GDP and export rate.

He also said the government had always appointed a second finance minister whenever the prime minister jointly held the finance minister’s post, citing Nor Mohamed Yakcop, Johari Ghani and the late Jamaluddin Jarjis as examples.

Syahir Che Sulaiman (PN-Bachok) suggested that Titiwangsa MP Johari, or any MP from East Malaysia, be considered for the post.

Johari, in response to Syahir, jokingly said: “I want (MoF) 1, not 2.”

Hamzah responded to his colleagues by suggesting that Johari be made the first finance minister, and deputy finance minister Ahmad Maslan be made the second finance minister.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.