PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Wong Kah Woh has suggested introducing tax exemptions for rooftop solar panel installations for individuals or those participating in the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme.

Wong (PH-Taiping) said that while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or businesses under the Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE) were eligible for such tax exemptions, individual taxpayers did not enjoy such benefits.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, Wong also said the government should encourage more loan facilities with low interest rates for those facing difficulties to pay for the installation costs.

“The existing loan facilities in the market are very limited,” he said.

“I suggest that these loan facilities be implemented with loan repayments from electricity savings made by participants.

“For instance, if a household which has solar saves about 60% (on their electricity bill), that amount can be used to repay the bank which offers the loan,” he said.

Wong hoped that his suggestions could help the country achieve its renewable energy goals as set out in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said if Malaysia is to achieve its goal of 31% solar usage in 2025 and 70% solar usage in 2050, it needs to have more open and progressive solar energy policies.