Its chief, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, assures that the protest will be conducted peacefully and in compliance with the law.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has called on the government to “facilitate” the wing’s intention to organise a protest against the conditional discharge of deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, among other things.

Fadhli (PN-Pasir Mas) promised that the protest would be conducted peacefully and in compliance with the relevant laws, and said the organisers were also willing to change the location of the protest if required.

“The youth are requesting to gather this Saturday. The government should facilitate it. There won’t be many of them. Even if 10,000 of them come, it’s still not enough to ‘shake’ the government,” Fadhli said during the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review in the Dewan Rakyat.

PN Youth had previously announced that they would hold a protest along with several NGOs in Kuala Lumpur this Saturday. The protest aims to address current issues in society, including the discharge not amounting to an acquittal Zahid received in his graft case.

Yesterday, police reminded those planning to hold a protest to adhere to legal requirements, which include submitting an application five days before the protest date and obtaining permission from the owner of the premises.

“We will comply with the law, but please help facilitate our affairs,” Fadhli said.

He also requested the relevant minister to clarify PN Youth’s protest with the police.