Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah says he doesn’t want the people to be divided by the actions of some irresponsible politicians.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged the people, especially political leaders, to stop issuing “fatwas” (religious edicts) irresponsibly to preserve unity in the country.

The sultan said his reminder should not be seen as siding with any political party or group, adding that he did not want the people to be divided by the actions of some irresponsible political leaders.

“In fact, I chose to issue this statement after the state elections and by-elections were over to prevent being misunderstood as favouring a political group.

“I urge that religion not be used as a tool to gain support because the people will become victims of politicians who use religion for their own benefit,” he said in a statement issued by Istana Alam Shah, Klang, today.

Sultan Sharafuddin said a fatwa could only be issued by the state fatwa committee or mufti with the respective ruler’s consent, apart from the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs’ (MKI) muzakarah committee.

He also said a fatwa was issued not solely based on a mufti’s individual views but by consensus of the majority of members either in the muzakarah committee or the state fatwa committee, which consists of religious scholars and various experts in their respective fields.

“This is to ensure that the fatwa issued is accurate and brings good to Muslims and all the people,” said the sultan.

Sultan Sharafuddin advised politicians to think of ways to foster harmony and unity among Malaysians, citing how they had many followers who heeded their messages.

He also called on the police to take proactive action in investigating those who raised sensitive issues involving race, religion and the position of the Malay rulers.

“I wish to emphasise here that the Malay rulers and Conference of Rulers have a role in preserving the rights of the Malays and the Islamic religion.

”Apart from that, the Malay rulers are also responsible for guaranteeing the rights and safety of the other races that make up the Malaysian people.”

Sultan Sharafuddin warned that the country would regress in all aspects of life if political leaders foster racial polarisation and ignite ill feelings among the people in the name of race and religion.

He added that extreme polarisation could give rise to elements of radicalism and extremism in society, which could threaten national security.

“Leaders and politicians should inculcate a strong spirit of unity in the people because all races in this country play an important role in its cultural and economic development.

“Any rifts and differences between the races and religions should be addressed with efforts to organise various programmes to bridge the gap to avoid any pre-existing prejudices,” he said.

The sultan also said the next generation should be instilled with the spirit of being tolerant and they should understand the culture and religion of the various races in the country.