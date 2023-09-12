Sim Tze Tzin says further political gatherings or protests will negatively impact foreign investment.

KUALA LUMPUR: A government backbencher today called for a political ceasefire until the next general election for the sake of the country’s economic stability and unity.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru), when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review at the special Dewan Rakyat sitting today, said that large political gatherings or demonstrations would negatively impact foreign investment, potentially preventing Malaysia from achieving developed nation status.

“Investors are highly sensitive to domestic political situations, and around RM1.23 trillion in investments could be lost if we continue to quarrel.

When contacted, Sim told FMT that the figure was based on losses reported in the Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s foreign direct investment (FDI) and gross domestic income (GDI) reports from 2018 to 2023.

“I call on Bachok MP Syahir Che Sulaiman and his colleagues in the opposition bloc to refrain from holding any demonstrations as this will frighten the investors.

“We know that we have freedom, we can voice our opinions, our objections here (in Parliament), no problem, but the investors are sensitive to mass gatherings.

“On Malaysia Day on Sept 16, we should stand united, together as one, rather than holding street demonstrations that will only cause disharmony,” he said.

Syahir had earlier asked why Sim did not want Perikatan Nasional to hold mass gatherings and demonstrations.

Sim said the political temperature has not cooled after 10 months of a unity government, and some parties were using the race, religion and royalty (3R) issues for political gain.

He pointed out that this political polarisation could divide society.

He also proposed the establishment of a parliamentary select committee on ethnic relations and national stability, involving both government and opposition MPs to create a forum for discussing and finding solutions to sensitive issues.

“Malaysia needs to find an appropriate forum to reach political consensus, especially on sensitive issues related to the 3R. This forum is needed because politicians can discuss issues through closed-door meetings.

“This committee should aim to find common ground on all racial and religious issues in a rational and compassionate manner… let all sensitive issues be discussed without restriction, but the goal is towards national unity and not division,” he added.