KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran journalist Wong Chun Wai has been appointed the chairman of national news agency Bernama.

Digital and communications minister Fahmi Fadzil presented Wong, 62, with his appointment letter today at the Bernama headquarters here, The Star reported.

Wong’s appointment took effect from Sept 1.

Wong, who replaces former senator Ras Adiba Radzi, has been group chief editor, managing director and chief executive officer at The Star Media Group. He also served on the Bernama board of governors from 2004 to 2010.