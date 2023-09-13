KL police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says no application has been submitted by the organisers.

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur police have denied receiving any application for Perikatan Nasional Youth to hold the “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally on Sept 16 outside the Sogo shopping mall.

KL police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said a permit application must be sent at least five days before the date of an assembly, based on Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“The period has ended but no application has been made by the organisers,” he said, according to Bernama.

Allaudeen said police had received six reports over the proposed gathering so far, while five people had given their statements, including Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Gombak Setia assemblyman Hilman Idham.

Yesterday, Fadhli reportedly said PN Youth had applied for a permit for the rally on Monday night.

He also said they were open to changing the location of its rally if the authorities deemed the area outside the Sogo shopping mall too small for the gathering.