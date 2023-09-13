Police chief Razlam Ab Hamid says the 40-year-old construction worker will be remanded for a week to assist in the investigation.

IPOH: Police have detained a 40-year-old man believed to have been involved in a fight in front of a market in Pokok Assam, Taiping, that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old yesterday.

Taiping police chief Razlam Ab Hamid said police had received a call at about 4.15pm yesterday about the incident and managed to detain the suspect, a construction worker, at the scene.

“The victim died at the scene, where police found a helmet and three sticks,” he said in a statement.

Razlam said the suspect tested positive for drugs (morphine) and would be remanded for a week to assist in the investigation.

He added that the victim’s body was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for a post-mortem, which revealed that the cause of death was due to “coronary atherosclerosis with associated soft tissue injuries”.