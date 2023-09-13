An Umno source says the Rembia assemblyman’s sacking will be among the topics to be discussed by the Umno Supreme Council at its meeting tonight.

PETALING JAYA: Former Melaka executive councillor Jailani Khamis will be sacked from Umno, according to a source.

The source said the Rembia assemblyman’s sacking is among the topics set to be discussed by the Umno Supreme Council at its meeting tonight.

In March 2020, Jailani was among four former Pakatan Harapan assemblymen in Melaka who helped topple the Adly Zahari-led state government, as Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional formed the state administration.

He was sacked by PKR in April 2020 and joined Umno in January 2021.

Jailani is one of two former Melaka executive council members who served under the previous chief minister, Sulaiman Ali, but were not reappointed when Ab Rauf Yusoh took over the top post in March.

He had criticised Rauf’s appointment and said he did not support him as the chief minister.

Earlier this month, Jailani was issued a show cause letter for attending PN’s unveiling of its candidate for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections.

In a letter to the Umno disciplinary board, which was leaked, Jailani had requested that the party sack him.